Trio of Detroit Tigers Named Starters in 2025 MLB All-Star Game

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Detroit Tigers are crashing the All-Star party in style. Riley Greene, Javier Báez, and Gleyber Torres were all voted into the American League’s starting lineup for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, set for July 15 in Atlanta. It’s a throwback moment for a franchise that, not long ago, was a punchline in the AL Central. Now, they’ve got three everyday players starting in the Midsummer Classic, and it’s not just about nostalgia. These guys earned it.

TLDR:

Riley Greene and Javier Báez were voted AL starting outfielders.

Gleyber Torres joins them as the starting second baseman.

It’s the first time since 2007 Detroit has had three position-player All-Star starters.

Greene leads Detroit in almost every major offensive category.

Báez has shocked everyone with solid defense in center field and his best hitting in years.

Tarik Skubal could still be named the AL starting pitcher.

Riley Greene: The Expected Star

Let’s start with Greene, because this was never really in doubt. He’s turned last year’s breakout into this year’s takeover. He entered this week hitting .296/.348/.539 with 19 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a team-best .887 OPS. He’s the offensive engine for the Tigers, and the fans rewarded him for it.

This is Greene’s second straight All-Star appearance and first time as a starter. He is third in AL outfield WAR (3.1), behind only Aaron Judge and Byron Buxton. No fluke here, he’s a star.

Javier Báez: The Surprise Story

Now, Javier Báez making the All-Star team? As a starting outfielder? That’s a different story, and maybe the most fun one on the team.

After bouncing around the infield for three up-and-down seasons in Detroit, Báez was pushed into center field by injuries to Parker Meadows, Matt Vierling, and Wenceel Pérez. And he’s been excellent. Statcast says he’s playing above-average defense out there, and he’s made enough highlight-reel catches to fill a Top 10 countdown.

Offensively, he’s finally back to looking like the guy the Tigers thought they were signing. He’s slashing .284/.322/.457 with 9 homers and 36 RBIs in 72 games, and he’s already racked up 2.2 bWAR, more than his previous three seasons in Detroit combined.

It’s his first All-Star nod since 2019, and frankly, it felt impossible six months ago.

Gleyber Torres joins the party

Gleyber Torres rounds out the trio, earning the start at second base. It’s his first All-Star selection as a Tiger and the third of his career. Quietly, he’s been a rock in the infield and a consistent bat in the top half of the lineup. He doesn’t get the headlines that Greene and Báez do, but make no mistake, he belongs. In 74 games, Torres is slashing .279/.383/.428 with nine home runs and 43 RBI.

More on the way?

Oh, and Tarik Skubal? He hasn’t been officially announced yet, but he’s considered the front-runner to be named the AL’s starting pitcher. We’ll know more July 6 when pitchers and reserves are revealed.

Still, three starters is already a flex. The last time that happened in Detroit? 2007. And the last time two Tigers outfielders started an All-Star Game together? 1976, with Ron LeFlore and Rusty Staub. So yeah, this isn’t normal.

It’s fun again at Comerica. And the rest of the country is finally noticing.