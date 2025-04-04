2025 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Hype Video

Are you fired up for Opening Day?!?! If not, check out this fan-created hype video to help get your blood flowing! GO TIGERS!

The wait is finally over, Tigers fans! Opening Day at Comerica Park is here — and with it, the energy, excitement, and anticipation that only baseball in the Motor City can deliver.

On Friday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will welcome the Chicago White Sox for their 2025 home opener, and to get the fans fired up, a fan dropped an epic Opening Day hype video that’s guaranteed to give you chills.

Detroit Tigers Opening day

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Hype Video

Set to music and packed with highlights from stars like Riley Greene, Tarik Skubal, Spencer Torkelson, and Jack Flaherty, the video is a celebration of Detroit grit, passion, and baseball tradition.

From skyline shots of the city waking up to the crack of the bat echoing through Comerica, the hype video captures exactly what this day means to the city — a fresh start, hope for a postseason run, and a reminder that Detroit vs. Everybody isn’t just a slogan — it’s a mindset.

Grab your peanuts, throw on your Tigers cap, and get ready — Opening Day has arrived. Let’s play ball!!!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Matt Manning
Detroit Lions
