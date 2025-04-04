2025 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Hype Video

Are you fired up for Opening Day?!?! If not, check out this fan-created hype video to help get your blood flowing! GO TIGERS!

The wait is finally over, Tigers fans! Opening Day at Comerica Park is here — and with it, the energy, excitement, and anticipation that only baseball in the Motor City can deliver.

On Friday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will welcome the Chicago White Sox for their 2025 home opener, and to get the fans fired up, a fan dropped an epic Opening Day hype video that’s guaranteed to give you chills.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Hype Video

Set to music and packed with highlights from stars like Riley Greene, Tarik Skubal, Spencer Torkelson, and Jack Flaherty, the video is a celebration of Detroit grit, passion, and baseball tradition.

From skyline shots of the city waking up to the crack of the bat echoing through Comerica, the hype video captures exactly what this day means to the city — a fresh start, hope for a postseason run, and a reminder that Detroit vs. Everybody isn’t just a slogan — it’s a mindset.

Grab your peanuts, throw on your Tigers cap, and get ready — Opening Day has arrived. Let’s play ball!!!