Predicting the Order of Finish in the 2025 NFC North

After an offseason packed with quarterback drama, rookie hype, and one very large retirement in Detroit, the NFC North feels like four different franchises headed in four different directions. Here’s how I see the division stacking up once the dust settles.

1. Detroit Lions (11-6)

With Jared Goff the lone established veteran passer in the division, Detroit’s offense starts a step ahead of everyone else. Yes, Frank Ragnow’s retirement stings, but Tate Ratledge moving to center—and Graham Glasgow sliding in at guard—should keep the interior sturdy enough behind All-Pro bookend tackle Penei Sewell and veteran Taylor Decker. Add the league’s most versatile backfield (Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery), a healthy Jameson Williams, and a defense anchored by Aidan Hutchinson and rising star nose tackle Alim McNeill (once healthy), and it’s hard to find a glaring weakness. Barring an injury avalanche, Dan Campbell’s group remains the team to beat.

2. Green Bay Packers (10-7)

Jordan Love proved last season he can pilot Matt LaFleur’s offense efficiently, and the addition of Josh Jacobs gives Green Bay a legitimate workhorse. The receiving corps—Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson—remains solid if unspectacular. Defensively, Jaire Alexander still locks down one side, but the pass rush leans heavily on Rashan Gary with little help behind him. The Packers feel like a high floor, lower ceiling team: good enough to olthreaten the playoffs, not explosive enough to win the division unless Love makes a sizable leap.

3. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson could headline the NFL’s scariest passing attack—once J.J. McCarthy is ready. The rookie’s learning curve behind a solid offensive line will decide how many of those weapons truly shine in 2025. Defensively, the interior duo of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave can wreck game plans, yet Minnesota’s corner depth still looks thin. Until McCarthy finds his footing and the secondary stabilizes, the Vikings appear a year (and a few draft picks) away from real contention.

4. Chicago Bears (8-9)

The Bears might be the conference’s most improved roster. Caleb Williams inherits a supporting cast that suddenly includes DJ Moore, top-10 pick Rome Odunze, burner Luther Burden III, and free-agent guard Joe Thuney. On defense, Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, and Kevin Byard form a secondary capable of hanging with anybody. The question is how quickly Williams can translate highlight-reel arm talent into consistent Sunday production. Expect big weeks and head-scratching rookie moments—enough wins to challenge .500 mark, but not enough to truly contend for an NFC Crown.

Bottom Line

Detroit’s continuity at quarterback and in the trenches keeps the Lions atop the NFC North. Chicago closes the gap with a talent influx but will live with rookie growing pains from Caleb Williams. Green Bay remains dangerous, just not dynamic, while Minnesota’s ceiling hinges on a first-year passer navigating NFL speed. In short, the road to the division crown still runs through Motown.