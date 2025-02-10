2025 NFL Draft Order Finalized

Super Bowl 59 is officially in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles are the champions for the 2024 season. Now, it is time to begin looking ahead toward the 2025 season, where the hope is that our Detroit Lions will rebound from a painful loss to the Washington Commanders and win Super Bowl 60.

That said, we now the entire order for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and as you can see below, the Lions will have the No. 28 overall pick in the first round.

Here is the full 2025 NFL Draft order for the first round, courtesy of Tankathon.

Pick Team Record Win% GB SOS Streak

1 Tennessee 3-14 .176 — .522 Lost 6

2 Cleveland 3-14 .176 — .536 Lost 6

3 NY Giants 3-14 .176 — .554 Lost 1

4 New England 4-13 .235 1.0 .471 Won 1

5 Jacksonville 4-13 .235 1.0 .478 Lost 1

6 Las Vegas 4-13 .235 1.0 .540 Lost 1

7 NY Jets 5-12 .294 2.0 .495 Won 1

8 Carolina 5-12 .294 2.0 .498 Won 1

9 New Orleans 5-12 .294 2.0 .505 Lost 4

10 Chicago 5-12 .294 2.0 .554 Won 1

11 San Francisco 6-11 .353 3.0 .564 Lost 4

12 Dallas 7-10 .412 4.0 .522 Lost 2

13 Miami 8-9 .471 5.0 .419 Lost 1

14 Indianapolis 8-9 .471 5.0 .457 Won 1

15 Atlanta 8-9 .471 5.0 .519 Lost 2

16 Arizona 8-9 .471 5.0 .536 Won 1

17 Cincinnati 9-8 .529 6.0 .478 Won 5

18 Seattle 10-7 .588 7.0 .498 Won 2

19 Tampa Bay 10-7 .588 7.0 .502 Won 2

20 Denver 10-7 .588 7.0 .502 Won 1

21 Pittsburgh 10-7 .588 7.0 .502 Lost 4

22 LA Chargers 11-6 .647 8.0 .467 Won 3

23 Green Bay 11-6 .647 8.0 .533 Lost 2

24 Minnesota 14-3 .824 11.0 .474 Lost 1

25 Houston 10-7 .588 7.0 .481 Won 1

26 LA Rams 10-7 .588 7.0 .505 Lost 1

27 Baltimore 12-5 .706 9.0 .529 Won 4

28 Detroit 15-2 .882 12.0 .516 Won 3

29 Washington 12-5 .706 9.0 .436 Won 5

30 Buffalo 13-4 .765 10.0 .467 Lost 1

31 Kansas City 15-2 .882 12.0 .488 Lost 1