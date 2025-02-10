2025 NFL Draft Order Finalized

Super Bowl 59 is officially in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles are the champions for the 2024 season. Now, it is time to begin looking ahead toward the 2025 season, where the hope is that our Detroit Lions will rebound from a painful loss to the Washington Commanders and win Super Bowl 60.
That said, we now the entire order for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and as you can see below, the Lions will have the No. 28 overall pick in the first round.
