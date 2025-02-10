Wednesday, February 12, 2025
2025 NFL Draft Order Finalized

Super Bowl 59 is officially in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles are the champions for the 2024 season. Now, it is time to begin looking ahead toward the 2025 season, where the hope is that our Detroit Lions will rebound from a painful loss to the Washington Commanders and win Super Bowl 60.

That said, we now the entire order for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and as you can see below, the Lions will have the No. 28 overall pick in the first round.

Here is the full 2025 NFL Draft order for the first round, courtesy of Tankathon.

PickTeamRecordWin%GBSOSStreak
1Tennessee3-14.176.522Lost 6
2Cleveland3-14.176.536Lost 6
3NY Giants3-14.176.554Lost 1
4New England4-13.2351.0.471Won 1
5Jacksonville4-13.2351.0.478Lost 1
6Las Vegas4-13.2351.0.540Lost 1
7NY Jets5-12.2942.0.495Won 1
8Carolina5-12.2942.0.498Won 1
9New Orleans5-12.2942.0.505Lost 4
10Chicago5-12.2942.0.554Won 1
11San Francisco6-11.3533.0.564Lost 4
12Dallas7-10.4124.0.522Lost 2
13Miami8-9.4715.0.419Lost 1
14Indianapolis8-9.4715.0.457Won 1
15Atlanta8-9.4715.0.519Lost 2
16Arizona8-9.4715.0.536Won 1
17Cincinnati9-8.5296.0.478Won 5
18Seattle10-7.5887.0.498Won 2
19Tampa Bay10-7.5887.0.502Won 2
20Denver10-7.5887.0.502Won 1
21Pittsburgh10-7.5887.0.502Lost 4
22LA Chargers11-6.6478.0.467Won 3
23Green Bay11-6.6478.0.533Lost 2
24Minnesota14-3.82411.0.474Lost 1
25Houston10-7.5887.0.481Won 1
26LA Rams10-7.5887.0.505Lost 1
27Baltimore12-5.7069.0.529Won 4
28Detroit15-2.88212.0.516Won 3
29Washington12-5.7069.0.436Won 5
30Buffalo13-4.76510.0.467Lost 1
31Kansas City15-2.88212.0.488Lost 1
32Philadelphia14-3.82411.0.453Won 2
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
