Wednesday, February 26, 2025
2025 NFLPA Report Card Reveals Detroit Lions Organizational Ranking

The 2025 NFLPA Reports Cards have been revealed, and our Detroit Lions have made significant strides, jumping from 13th in 2024 to 9th overall this year. While the franchise is still striving for the top spots in some categories, there has been noticeable improvement in several key areas that speak to a positive culture and organization-wide development under head coach Dan Campbell. Let’s take a look at the individual grades the Lions received in this year’s report card:

Detroit Lions 2025 NFLPA Report Card

CategoryGradeNFL Rank
Overall9th
Treatment of FamiliesB13th
Food/Dining AreaB-19th
Nutrition/DieticianB23rd
Locker RoomC+19th
Training RoomB9th
Training StaffB14th
Weight RoomB22nd
Strength CoachA-16th
Team TravelB+12th
Head CoachA+5th
OwnershipB+14th

Summary of the Lions' Report Card

Strengths:

The Lions have earned solid grades in several areas, with Head Coach Dan Campbell receiving an A+ rating, ranking 5th in the league. This reflects the leadership that Campbell has brought to the team, helping foster a strong culture of improvement and confidence within the locker room.

Team Travel and Strength Coach also stand out with strong marks, both earning B+ and A- grades, respectively, placing them well above the league average. The Training Room also earned a B, ranking in the top 10, which suggests the team has been proactive in ensuring its players’ health and recovery.

Weaknesses:

Despite being ranked No. 9 overall, there are some areas of the Detroit Lions organization that require further attention. The Locker Room received a C+ grade, which ranks 19th, indicating potential room for improvement in terms of space and facilities. Similarly, while the Food/Dining Area and Weight Room grades of B- and B are decent, they reflect a need for more significant upgrades compared to other teams.

Bottom Line

The Lions are clearly making great strides, and their jump to 9th overall reflects the positive direction in which the franchise is heading. Under Dan Campbell’s leadership, the culture has skyrocketed to what it once was, and the organization continues to rise. With a few adjustments to facilities and further focus on nutrition and training, the Lions could easily move into the top tier of NFL teams in the coming years.

