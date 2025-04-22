Mark Your Calendars: 2026 College Football Playoff Schedule Officially Set

The 2026 College Football Playoff is officially locked in, and fans now have the full slate of dates and times to plan for the recently expanded 12-team format’s biggest moments.
Quarterfinals Action Begins on New Year’s Eve
It all kicks off with a primetime showdown in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday, December 31 at 7:30 PM ET. Then, a triple-header on Thursday, January 1 gives us wall-to-wall college football with the Orange Bowl at Noon ET, the Rose Bowl at 4:00 PM ET, and the Sugar Bowl wrapping things up at 8:00 PM ET. All games will air live on ESPN.
Semifinal Drama Under the Desert and in Atlanta
Winners from the quarterfinals will advance to the semis, which are set for Thursday, January 8 (Fiesta Bowl) and Friday, January 9 (Peach Bowl) — both kicking off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Expect fireworks as teams battle for a trip to the national title game.
The Championship Stage Is Set
The road to glory concludes with the 2026 National Championship Game on Monday, January 19 at 7:30 PM ET, presented by AT&T. It’ll be the crown jewel of a thrilling postseason and the ultimate test for college football’s top team.
One thing’s for sure — this playoff calendar is loaded with can’t-miss matchups and primetime drama. Buckle up!