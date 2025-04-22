Mark Your Calendars: 2026 College Football Playoff Schedule Officially Set

The 2026 College Football Playoff schedule is set! Here's a full breakdown of dates, kickoff times, and where to watch all the action from the quarterfinals to the national championship game.

The 2026 College Football Playoff is officially locked in, and fans now have the full slate of dates and times to plan for the recently expanded 12-team format’s biggest moments.

Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings Winner of College Football Playoff

Quarterfinals Action Begins on New Year’s Eve

It all kicks off with a primetime showdown in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday, December 31 at 7:30 PM ET. Then, a triple-header on Thursday, January 1 gives us wall-to-wall college football with the Orange Bowl at Noon ET, the Rose Bowl at 4:00 PM ET, and the Sugar Bowl wrapping things up at 8:00 PM ET. All games will air live on ESPN.

Semifinal Drama Under the Desert and in Atlanta

Winners from the quarterfinals will advance to the semis, which are set for Thursday, January 8 (Fiesta Bowl) and Friday, January 9 (Peach Bowl) — both kicking off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Expect fireworks as teams battle for a trip to the national title game.

The Championship Stage Is Set

The road to glory concludes with the 2026 National Championship Game on Monday, January 19 at 7:30 PM ET, presented by AT&T. It’ll be the crown jewel of a thrilling postseason and the ultimate test for college football’s top team.

One thing’s for sure — this playoff calendar is loaded with can’t-miss matchups and primetime drama. Buckle up!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

