2026 Detroit Lions Schedule Release Date Officially Announced

Detroit Lions fans can finally circle the date on the calendar.

The NFL officially announced Friday that the full 2026 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14, ending weeks of speculation surrounding when fans would finally learn Detroit’s full slate of games.

Detroit Lions Germany game details coming early

As usual, the NFL plans to slowly roll out portions of the schedule before the complete release.

That is especially important for Lions fans this year because Detroit is set to host one of the NFL’s international games in Munich, Germany.

The league also confirmed that the complete 2026 international slate will be unveiled on Wednesday, May 13 at 9 a.m. ET during Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

That announcement should officially reveal Detroit’s opponent for the Germany game, one of the biggest remaining mysteries of the offseason.

Detroit Lions 2026 opponents already known

While the dates and kickoff times remain unknown, Detroit already knows all 17 opponents for the upcoming season.

Lions 2026 home opponents

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Lions 2026 road opponents

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

That lineup includes several intriguing matchups, including road trips to Buffalo and Miami, along with home games against Aaron Glenn’s Jets and a revamped Giants roster.

Countdown officially begins

For NFL fans, the schedule release has evolved into a full offseason event.

And for Detroit, this year’s release carries even more intrigue because of the Germany game, potential primetime battles, and the pressure surrounding a Lions team looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs.

Now, the wait is nearly over.

Next Thursday, Lions fans will finally get the roadmap for what could be one of the franchise’s most important seasons in years.