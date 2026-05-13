Massive 2026 NFL Kickoff Game Reportedly Revealed

The NFL may still be a day away from officially unveiling its full 2026 regular season schedule, but a major opening night matchup has reportedly already leaked.

According to reports circulating on Wednesday, the 2026 NFL season will kick off with a Super Bowl rematch between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The game is reportedly scheduled for Wednesday night, Sept. 9, 2026.

NFL schedule leaks continue rolling out

As has become tradition before the official NFL schedule release, leaks have slowly started surfacing across social media from national reporters and team connected sources.

Earlier Wednesday, reports also revealed that the Detroit Lions will reportedly host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day in another high profile matchup featuring former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returning to Ford Field.

The full 2026 NFL schedule is expected to generate enormous attention league wide, especially with several marquee quarterback matchups and playoff rematches expected throughout the season.

And if this reported opener is any indication, the NFL appears ready to start the year with a blockbuster.