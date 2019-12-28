32.1 F
Detroit
Saturday, December 28, 2019
College Sports

Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke passes Connor Cook in total yardage, named Pinstripe Bowl MVP

By Michael Whitaker

College Sports

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

It was the final game in a Spartans uniform for quarterback Brian Lewerke, so he made it a good one.

He led his team to a 27-21 victory over Wake Forest at the Pinstripe Bowl and was named the game’s MVP. And why not? He threw for 366 total yards, which passed former Spartan Connor Cook on Michigan State’s all time total yards leader with 9,548.

Embed from Getty Images

He finishes his collegiate career at Michigan State ranked fourth in touchdown passes with 47, fourth in passing yards with 8,293, second in completions with 721, third in rushing yards for a quarterback with 1,255 and third in wins with 22.

“It felt good,” Lewerke said. “Obviously we just wanted to come out and get a win, to send these seniors out the right way and to send the guys coming back a little boost coming into next year.”

“That’s up there for sure,” Lewerke continued. “The ball felt really good. The weather was perfect. The ball was a little tacky with the weather too, the humidity and all of that. It was a perfect recipe for it.”

Lewerke’s performance on Friday drew the attention of his teammates, including wide receiver Cody White, who was happy to see him go out on a high note.

“That’s amazing for him to break that record,” White said. “We were just trying to play our hearts out for him and he was able to make plays today. For him to go out as a senior in his last game breaking the record was amazing.”

– – Quotes courtesy of Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News LInk– –

Source: Matt Charboneau
Via: the Detroit News
Previous articleMichigan State president “pleased” with direction of football program under Mark Dantonio

