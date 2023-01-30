22 non-roster players invited to Spring Training for the Detroit Tigers

In 25 days the Detroit Tigers will kick off their 2023 campaign down in Lakeland, Florida. With a bevy of new faces on the 40-man roster, the team announced today that 22 additional players (10 pitchers and 12 positions players) will be invited to Spring camp in hopes of making the team.

Why it matters:

The Tigers are coming off of one of their most disappointing season in recent memory. A paltry 66-96 in the 2022 season was marred by injuries, underperformance, and a futile declaration that the rebuild we've endured is finally over. Newsflash: it's not.

In 2022, the Tigers were the worst offensive-performing team in Major League Baseball.

At one point, every single starting pitcher in their Opening Day rotation was on the Injured List.

Scott Harris , President of Baseball Operations, has made several moves to change the look of this team's roster heading into 2023.

Each of these invited players will have an opportunity for evaluation and the potential of making the Opening Day roster.

Detroit Tigers non-roster invitees to Spring Training

Here's the positional breakdown of those invited to spring camp:

Pitchers

Elvis Alvarado

Kervin Castro

Angel De Jesus

Miguel Del Pozo

Miguel Diaz

Brenan Hanifee

Zach Logue

Chasen Shreve

Trey Wingenter

Adam Wolf

Position players

Brendan Davis

Jonathan Davis

Dillon Dingler

Mario Feliciano

Cesar Hernandez

Andy Ibanez

Colt Keith

Andrew Knapp

Justyn-Henry Malloy

Jermaine Palacios

Michael Papierski

Julio Rodriguez

Bottom Line:

The Detroit Tigers are entering a season of evaluation and there is no better way to evaluate talent than to get them into Major League camp and see what you have. Should some of these guys surprise, they could make the trip north for Opening Day.



