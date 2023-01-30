22 non-roster players invited to Spring Training for the Detroit Tigers

Inside the Article:
In 25 days the Detroit Tigers will kick off their 2023 campaign down in Lakeland, Florida. With a bevy of new faces on the 40-man roster, the team announced today that 22 additional players (10 pitchers and 12 positions players) will be invited to Spring camp in hopes of making the team.
Why it matters:
The Tigers are coming off of one of their most disappointing season in recent memory. A paltry 66-96 in the 2022 season was marred by injuries, underperformance, and a futile declaration that the rebuild we've endured is finally over. Newsflash: it's not.
- In 2022, the Tigers were the worst offensive-performing team in Major League Baseball.
- At one point, every single starting pitcher in their Opening Day rotation was on the Injured List.
- Scott Harris, President of Baseball Operations, has made several moves to change the look of this team's roster heading into 2023.
- Each of these invited players will have an opportunity for evaluation and the potential of making the Opening Day roster.
Detroit Tigers non-roster invitees to Spring Training
Here's the positional breakdown of those invited to spring camp:
Pitchers
- Elvis Alvarado
- Kervin Castro
- Angel De Jesus
- Miguel Del Pozo
- Miguel Diaz
- Brenan Hanifee
- Zach Logue
- Chasen Shreve
- Trey Wingenter
- Adam Wolf
Position players
- Brendan Davis
- Jonathan Davis
- Dillon Dingler
- Mario Feliciano
- Cesar Hernandez
- Andy Ibanez
- Colt Keith
- Andrew Knapp
- Justyn-Henry Malloy
- Jermaine Palacios
- Michael Papierski
- Julio Rodriguez
Bottom Line:
The Detroit Tigers are entering a season of evaluation and there is no better way to evaluate talent than to get them into Major League camp and see what you have. Should some of these guys surprise, they could make the trip north for Opening Day.