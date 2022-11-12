25 Detroit Tigers have elected free agency

The 2022 season did not go as planned for the Detroit Tigers, and though they have some pieces to the puzzle in place, there is still plenty of work to be done. That work, primarily, will be in the hands of the Tigers’ new president of baseball operations, Scott Harris. Harris was hired by the Tigers after owner Chris Ilitch decided it was finally time to move on from Al Avila. On Friday, 25 Tigers’ minor leaguers elected free agency.
Which Detroit Tigers have elected for free agency?
According to MiLB-Transactions, 25 Tigers minor leaguers have elected for free agency, and they will now be free to sign with any team that makes them an offer.
Here is a list of the 25 Tigers minor leaguers who have elected free agency:
RHP Zac Houston
RHP Elvin Rodriguez
RHP Bubba Derby
RHP Gerson Moreno
RHP Markus Solbach
RHP Cody Sedlock
RHP J.T. Hintzen
RHP Luis Castillo
RHP Shea Spitzbarth
RHP Nick Vincent
RHP Nolan Blackwood
RHP Joe Navilhon
RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon
RHP Tim Holdgrafer
LHP Sam Howard
LHP Luis Camilo
C Fraudy Rodriguez
C Michael De La Cruz
C Chris Rabago
3B Josh Lester
INF Jermaine Palacios
INF Jose King
INF Jamie Westbrook
OF Victor Reyes
RHP Bryan Garcia
Stay tuned, folks! It’s going to be an exciting offseason!