25 of the 30 players taken by Seattle Kraken in Expansion Draft are already known

The Seattle Kraken will reveal which players they have selected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft tonight on ESPN 2 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

But reports have been flowing in throughout the morning/early afternoon and we already know 25 of the 30 players who will be headed to the Pacific Northwest for the 2021-22 season.

The Athletic has been keeping tabs on which players have been selected and here is the list they have so far.

As you can see, we STILL do not yet know who will be selected from the Detroit Red Wings.

TEAM
PLAYER SELECTED
POSITION
Haydn Fleury
D
Tyler Pitlick
F
Jeremy Lauzon
D
William Borgen
D
Mark Giordano
D
Morgan Geekie
F
Joonas Donskoi
F
Gavin Bayreuther
D
Jamie Oleksiak
D
Adam Larsson
D
Chris Driedger
G
Kurtis MacDermid
D
Carson Soucy
D
Cale Fleury
D
Calle Jarnkrok
F
Nathan Bastian
F
Jordan Eberle
F
Joey Daccord
G
Carsen Twarynski
F
Alexander True
F
Vince Dunn
D
Jared McCann
F
Kole Lind
F
Vitek Vanecek
G
Mason Appleton
F

