On May 16, 1996, Steve Yzerman scored one of the most iconic goals in Detroit Red Wings playoff history. His decisive double-overtime goal in game seven of the Western Conference semifinals against the St. Louis Blues allowed the Red Wings to advance to the conference finals.

Yzerman finished the 1995-96 season with 44 goals in 98 total games. The next two seasons the Red Wings would go on to win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.