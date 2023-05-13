3 Additional potential Detroit Red Wings offseason goaltending targets

The Detroit Red Wings acquired goaltender Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues last offseason, the second straight year that GM Steve Yzerman made a significant acquisition in the crease. But with his first goaltending acquisition in Alex Nedeljkovic, coming off a subpar season as well as being a pending UFA, Detroit could either elect to re-sign him or allow him to walk and consider other options.

Earlier in the month, we gave you three possibilities that Yzerman could consider in Joonas Korpisalo (LAK), Antti Raanta (CAR), and Alex Lyon (FLA). The good news is that Detroit could target plenty of additional options – take a look at the following three possibilities.

- Advertisement -

Potential Target No. 1: Cam Talbot

The veteran Talbot made it clear that he would not be back with the Ottawa Senators, Detroit's Atlantic Division rival with whom he played last season. He has a career record of 218-156-36 with a 2.65 GAA and a .914 save percentage.

Potential Target No. 2: Adin Hill

The 27-year-old Hill is currently the man in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights. At 6'4 and 215 lbs, Hill is an imposing figure and could form a formidable 1-2 punch in the Detroit crease with Husso. His current cap hit is $2.75 million, and he likely wouldn't command more than that in free agency.

Potential Target No. 3: Semyon Varlamov

With a career spanning nearly 600 NHL contests, the Russian-born Varlamov could provide adequate goaltending for Detroit and a valuable veteran presence for Husso. His current cap hit with the Islanders is $5 million, though he'll have to sign for much lower than that on the open market.

Wrapping It Up: The Red Wings will have options in goal

Detroit is in the midst of another offseason that will likely see changes to the roster that once again finished outside of the playoffs, and between the pipes is one area that could look different for next season.

As one of the most meticulous general managers in sports today, you can bet that Yzerman will have done his homework when it comes to figuring out who will be paired with Husso in 2023-34.