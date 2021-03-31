3 additional tradable assets at Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman’s disposal

Sharing is caring!

The NHL Trade Deadline will be here before we know it, and just like in recent seasons, the Detroit Red Wings will once again be poised to sell off assets with their eye on the future.

And they have several tradable commodities that you can bet other NHL teams have been watching. Among the most obvious candidates to be moved include forward Bobby Ryan, goaltender Jonathan Bernier and defenseman Marc Staal. All three are set to become unrestricted free-agents at season’s end and could prove valuable for clubs looking to make deep playoff runs.

And beyond those more notable names, Detroit’s roster features additional pieces on expiring deals that could be unloaded in exchange for draft capital.

One such name is forward Darren Helm, a veteran who has donned the Winged Wheel since 2008. With blazing speed, Helm could prove useful as a depth forward for a playoff team. It would certainly be an odd thing to see Helm wear another uniform other than what he’s ever worn, but if GM Steve Yzerman could coax a contender out of a 3rd or 4th round selection in exchange for Helm, don’t be surprised to see such a move made.

Another forward on the roster is Sam Gagner, another veteran with an expiring contract. He’s tallied nine points on the season, can appear on the power play, and also boasts a right-handed shot. Contending teams can never have too much depth, especially during a playoff run. Like a potential Helm deal, Gagner could conceivably fetch a 3rd or 4th round pick in return.

Finally, defenseman Patrik Nemeth could be an intriguing option for a contender looking to beef up their blue line with the playoffs approaching. With a reasonable $3 million cap hit, Nemeth has played well in his role as a shut-down defender, and could also help Yzerman gain a late-round draft pick.

The 2021 NHL Trade Deadline falls on Monday, April. 12 at 3 p.m. ET.