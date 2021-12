Can you believe we are already in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season?!?!

Depending on what happens, three AFC teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16. Those teams are the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans.

Below are the scenarios in Week 16 in which the Chiefs, Patriots, and Titans can clinch a berth in the NFL Playoffs.

Week 16 playoff scenarios: pic.twitter.com/2MFu3EHYJH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2021