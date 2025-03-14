3 Available EDGE Rushers the Detroit Lions Should Consider

Which of these three EDGE rushers do you prefer the Detroit Lions sign? Or, do you think they should just wait until the 2025 NFL Draft?

We are now on Day 5 of the free agency period, and many Detroit Lions fans are wondering if GM Brad Holmes is going to make a move to improve the team’s pass rush for the 2025 season. Most of the top free-agent EDGE rushers have already been spoken for, but there are a few still available that the Lions should consider. Here are 3 free agent EDGE rushers, who could still sign with the Lions.

Detroit Lions

Za’Darius Smith (Age: 32)

Even though Za’Darius Smith is entering his 11th NFL season, he still has plenty of gas left in the take. During the 2024 season, where he split time between the Lions and Browns, he produced nine sacks and 17 quarterback hits. Smith’s flexibility along the defensive front would immediately elevate Detroit’s pass-rush capabilities.

Azeez Ojulari (Age: 25)

Azeez Ojulari is particularly intriguing, given his youthful upside and untapped potential. Last season, Ojulari managed to tally five sacks despite limited action behind standout teammates Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. He dealt with a toe injury, causing him to miss the final six games. However, averaging nearly half a sack per game over his career demonstrates his considerable upside. He could be a valuable short-term investment for Detroit.

Von Miller (Age: 36)

Von Miller may not be the dominant force he once was, but his elite skill as a pass rusher hasn’t completely diminished. Despite injuries and a smaller workload in Buffalo, he was able to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks. Miller’s proven playoff pedigree and ability to deliver in key moments would be hugely beneficial for a Lions squad who have a goal of WINNING a Super Bowl.

Signing any of these players could help Detroit take a significant step forward in their quest for a Super Bowl.

