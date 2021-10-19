The Detroit Pistons 2021-22 season will tip-off on Thursday night and it is time to toss out a few bold predictions that may or may not come true.

Without further ado, here are my 3 bold predictions for the 2021-22 Detroit Pistons.

Cade Cunningham will win Rookie of the Year

Now, you may say that there is nothing “bold” about this prediction as Cade Cunningham was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but let me explain.

First of all, Cunningham is not the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award as Jalen Green is currently the odds on favorite to bring home the hardware after the season is complete. Second, Cunningham is not going to be as flashy as Green, especially in terms of scoring the ball.

That being said, when all is said and done, Cunningham (Projection: 15.5 points, 6 assists, 4.5 rebounds per game)will be the more complete player and will edge out Green for Rookie of the year.

The Pistons will not even sniff the NBA Playoffs

I am really sorry to burst your bubble but the 2021-22 Detroit Pistons, though improved from a year ago, will not even sniff the NBA Playoffs this season.

As of now, I predict the Pistons will win go 30-51 or so, which will put them around 11th or 12th in what is an improved Eastern Conference.

Frank Jackson will win Sixth Man of the Year

This prediction is probably the boldest of all (and probably a bit crazy) but I truly believe that Frank Jackson is going to win the Sixth Man of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

Don’t be surprised at all if Jackson gets expanded minutes and puts up 12-13 points per game off the bench as part of the Pistons’ second unit.

To be honest, that may not be enough to win the award but let’s go with it!

Nation, what is your Bold prediction for the 2021-22 season?

