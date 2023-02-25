3 Detroit Lions captains could be gone for 2023 season

The Detroit Lions made several big announcements before the 2022 NFL season, including the selection of six team captains. However, due to the unpredictable nature of free agency and salary caps, it is possible that half of those Lions captains will not be returning for the 2023 season. The Lions have already confirmed that defensive tackle Michael Brockers will be cut, and linebackers Alex Anzalone and Josh Woods may or may not re-sign with the team.

Big Picture: Uncertainty looms for the Lions' leadership

Losing team captains can be a big deal for any NFL team, but the Detroit Lions should be able to absorb losing half of their captains, as they have other players on their roster who could step up. The current Lions' team has had strong leadership on and off the field, which is essential for building a winning culture. Losing half of their captains could create a leadership void for most teams, but the Lions would be able to find new leaders to step up and fill these roles.

Bottom Line: Predicting which team captains will head elsewhere

It has already been confirmed that Michael Brockers will not be back with the Lions in 2023, which leaves LB Alex Anzalone and LB/ST Josh Woods. My best guess at this point in time is that Anzalone ends up signing elsewhere, while Woods re-signs with Detroit. Even if all three players end up leaving, the Lions would be able to fill their captain positions for 2023 with some solid options.