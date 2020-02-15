3 Detroit Lions free agents who will not be re-signed

The 2020 NFL free agency period begins is just over a month and it will be very interesting to see which current Detroit Lions free agent re-sign with the team and which ones end up playing elsewhere.

Here are 3 Lions free agents who I believe will not be with the Lions in 2020.

3 Who will leave

Embed from Getty Images

Mike Daniels – When Daniels was signed last season, the hope was he would make the Lions defensive line even stronger. Unfortunately, he was never able to get his injury issues under control and there is no reason to think he will moving forward.

Sam Martin – Martin had an outstanding 2019 but his price tag will likely be more than Bob Quinn is willing to pay. Instead, I believe the Lions will end up drafting a punter in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rashaan Melvin – Melvin, who is 30, started 12 game for the Lions this past season, and he came in at No. 3 in passes defended, behind Justin Coleman and Darius Slay. My feeling is that the Lions will attempt to upgrade at the CB2 position which means Melvin is likely gone.