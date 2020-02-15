20.8 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 15, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

3 Detroit Lions free agents who will not be re-signed

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

10 Detroit Tigers ‘Unbreakable’ Single-Season Records

It all began for the Detroit Tigers on April 25, 1901, when they scored 10 runs in the bottom...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

3 Detroit Lions free agents who will not be re-signed

The 2020 NFL free agency period begins is just over a month and it will be very interesting to...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Kerryon Johnson’s girlfriend posts Valentine’s video to Twitter

Yesterday was Valentine’s Day which meant that love was in the air. To show the love they have for each...
Read more
Arnold Powell

The 2020 NFL free agency period begins is just over a month and it will be very interesting to see which current Detroit Lions free agent re-sign with the team and which ones end up playing elsewhere.

Here are 3 Lions free agents who I believe will not be with the Lions in 2020.

3 Who will leave

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

Mike Daniels – When Daniels was signed last season, the hope was he would make the Lions defensive line even stronger. Unfortunately, he was never able to get his injury issues under control and there is no reason to think he will moving forward.

- Advertisement -

Sam Martin – Martin had an outstanding 2019 but his price tag will likely be more than Bob Quinn is willing to pay. Instead, I believe the Lions will end up drafting a punter in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rashaan Melvin – Melvin, who is 30, started 12 game for the Lions this past season, and he came in at No. 3 in passes defended, behind Justin Coleman and Darius Slay. My feeling is that the Lions will attempt to upgrade at the CB2 position which means Melvin is likely gone.

 

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleKerryon Johnson’s girlfriend posts Valentine’s video to Twitter
Next article10 Detroit Tigers ‘Unbreakable’ Single-Season Records

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

10 Detroit Tigers ‘Unbreakable’ Single-Season Records

It all began for the Detroit Tigers on April 25, 1901, when they scored 10 runs in the bottom...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

3 Detroit Lions free agents who will not be re-signed

Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL free agency period begins is just over a month and it will be very interesting to see which current Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Kerryon Johnson’s girlfriend posts Valentine’s video to Twitter

Arnold Powell - 0
Yesterday was Valentine’s Day which meant that love was in the air. To show the love they have for each other, Detroit Lions RB Kerryon...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Las Vegas Raiders reportedly prepared to offer Tom Brady a massive deal

Michael Whitaker - 0
As speculation continues regarding the future of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and whether or not he'll continue to suit up for the...
Read more
MSU News

It looks like Michigan State’s Mel Tucker has made first hire

Don Drysdale - 0
From the looks of things, it appears as if new Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has made his first hire. On Friday, Colorado’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Kerryon Johnson’s girlfriend posts Valentine’s video to Twitter

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Yesterday was Valentine’s Day which meant that love was in the air. To show the love they have for each other, Detroit Lions RB Kerryon...
Read more

Las Vegas Raiders reportedly prepared to offer Tom Brady a massive deal

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
As speculation continues regarding the future of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and whether or not he'll continue to suit up for the...
Read more

One ‘game changing’ free agent the Detroit Lions must sign

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
At 4 p.m. (Eastern) on March 18, the NFL will begin a new year. This also marks the day free agents around the league...
Read more

Report: Multiple teams reach out to Detroit Lions about availability of Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
By now, you have almost certainly read the report from Bernie Smilovitz of WDIV-Detroit saying the Detroit Lions have had trade discussions regarding Matthew...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.