3 Detroit Lions Included in 2026 NFL Free Agency Rankings

As the Detroit Lions continue to balance a win-now roster with long-term cap flexibility, it’s no surprise to see several key contributors showing up in early 2026 NFL free agency rankings.

According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, three Lions defenders landed inside his positional rankings ahead of the 2026 offseason, a reminder that Detroit’s depth and development on defense hasn’t gone unnoticed around the league.

Here’s a closer look at the Lions players who made the list and what it could mean for Brad Holmes’ offseason decisions.

Alex Anzalone Among Top Off-Ball Linebackers

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone checks in at No. 49 overall in Popper’s rankings, with a projected contract of two years, $21 million.

Anzalone has quietly been one of the most reliable pieces of Detroit’s defense over the past five seasons. He’s averaged nearly 100 tackles per year with the Lions and continues to thrive as a rangy, athletic off-ball linebacker.

Popper highlights Anzalone’s speed, coverage versatility, and pass-rush value, noting that his 29.0% pressure rate ranked second among all off-ball linebackers. While he may not be the most physical run defender, his ability to blitz, cover, and diagnose plays keeps him highly valuable — especially in modern defenses.

2025 stats snapshot:

95 tackles

2.5 sacks

1 interception

9 pass deflections

29.0% pressure rate

Al-Quadin Muhammad Cashes In After Career Year

Coming in at No. 79, edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad is projected by Popper to command a two-year, $18 million deal.

Muhammad put together a breakout 2025 season, finishing with 11 sacks, the most among Detroit’s impending free agents. While he doesn’t have elite size or athletic traits for an edge defender, his efficiency stands out.

Popper points to Muhammad’s ability to win late in reps, strong hand usage, and consistent pressure, noting that he ranked 14th in pressure rate among players with at least 250 pass-rush snaps.

That production makes him an ideal situational pass rusher — the kind of player teams covet for third-down packages.

2025 stats snapshot:

11.0 sacks

53 pressures

16.6% pressure rate

Roy Lopez Recognized as Reliable Interior Presence

Defensive tackle Roy Lopez lands at No. 107 in the rankings, with a projected two-year, $12 million contract.

Lopez isn’t flashy, but his value lies in doing the dirty work. Popper describes him as a stout, technically sound nose tackle who can hold ground against double teams while still offering some interior push on passing downs.

For a Lions defense that has emphasized toughness and gap integrity up front, Lopez’s ability to stack blockers and control the interior has been quietly important.

2025 stats snapshot:

30 tackles

2.0 sacks

5 tackles for loss/run stuffs

What This Means for the Lions

Seeing three Lions defenders ranked by Daniel Popper reinforces just how many tough decisions Detroit may face in the 2026 offseason. Retaining all three won’t be easy, especially with cap constraints looming, but each player fills a specific role that aligns with Dan Campbell’s defensive identity.

Whether Brad Holmes chooses to re-sign, replace, or reshuffle these spots, one thing is clear: the rest of the league is paying attention to Detroit’s talent pipeline — and it’s going to cost real money to keep it intact.