3 Detroit Lions Included In Top NFL Free Agents for 2025 List

Pro Football Focus has released its list of the top NFL free agents for the 2025 season, and three Detroit Lions players have made the cut. With the Lions aiming to build on their strong performance this season and continue their playoff push, the following players stand out as key contributors who could draw significant attention when they hit the open market.

Carlton Davis III (CB, Detroit Lions) – No. 21

Carlton Davis III, who was traded to the Detroit Lions from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason, has made an immediate impact on a secondary that had previously struggled with injuries. As one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, Davis has provided the Lions with the stability they desperately needed. His presence in the defensive backfield has been crucial in maintaining a strong defense, even after the loss of Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Aidan Hutchinson. Davis is expected to be one of the top cornerbacks available in 2025, and his performance for the Lions will likely keep him in high demand.

Kevin Zeitler (G, Detroit Lions) – No. 27

Kevin Zeitler, who joined the Lions after spending several years with the Baltimore Ravens, has been an excellent addition to Detroit's offensive line. Zeitler, now 34 years old, has posted an impressive 80.2 PFF overall grade this season, his best since 2016. His 78.6 PFF run-blocking grade is the highest he has recorded in the last 10 years. The veteran guard has seamlessly fit into Detroit's offense and continues to play at a high level. Given his strong performance and veteran experience, Zeitler is poised to be a sought-after free agent in 2025, offering a valuable option for teams looking to add stability and experience to their offensive line.

Levi Onwuzurike (DI, Detroit Lions) – No. 40

Levi Onwuzurike has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his first four seasons in the NFL, even as he battled injuries. Drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Onwuzurike has developed into a penetrating three-technique interior pass rusher, a position that every team covets. His 11.2% pass-rush win rate in 2024 ranks as a top-25 mark among interior defensive linemen, showcasing his ability to get after the quarterback. If Onwuzurike can remain healthy, he has the potential to become a highly coveted free agent in 2025, offering teams an explosive interior rusher.

Looking Ahead

As the 2025 NFL free agency period approaches, the Detroit Lions could see some of their top contributors drawing significant interest from other teams. Carlton Davis III, Kevin Zeitler, and Levi Onwuzurike are all players who have shown their worth on the field and could provide value to teams looking to strengthen their rosters. The Lions will need to make key decisions in the offseason, and these three players will certainly be a focus for both Detroit and other NFL teams as the free agency period approaches.