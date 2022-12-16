Detroit Lions Notes

3 Detroit Lions make top 25 rookies of 2022 list

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • Brad Holmes can draft!
  • 3 Lions rookies have been included on a Top 25 list

Ever since the moment Brad Holmes was hired as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it clear that he believes in building a roster through the NFL draft, rather than spending money on big-name free agents. So far, Holmes has led to drafts for the Lions, and he has already hit a few home runs. Yes, Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell have paid off, but those were pretty easy picks to make. It is some of the mid to late-round picks who have stepped up for the Lions that are making Holmes look pretty darn smart.

Which 3 Detroit Lions made the top 25 rookies of 2022 list?

On Wednesday, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com released his Top 25 rookies of 2022 list and three Lions rookies made the cut.

The Detroit Lions players who made the list are Aidan Hutchinson (No. 5), Malcolm Rodriguez (No. 22), and James Houston (No. 24).

Featured Videos

Here is what Jeremiah has to say about Hutchinson, Rodriguez, and Houston.

Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson makes at least one or two impact plays every week. He leads all rookies in sacks with seven heading into Week 15. 

Malcolm Rodriguez

The Lions, who lead all teams with three representatives in my rankings, nailed this draft class. Rodriguez has played like a first-round pick. 

James Houston

Houston has only played in three games, but he already has four sacks. He’s showing a special gift for pressuring the passer. He has unorthodox pass-rush moves, but they work!

This is great for Jeremiah to recognize Hutchinson, Rodrigues, and Houston on this list, but to be honest, S Kerby Joseph is also deserving!

That being said, it sure is nice to see a lot of the players Brad Holmes drafted paying off almost immediately.

TAGGED:
