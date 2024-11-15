fb
Friday, November 15, 2024
3 Detroit Lions Miss Final Practice of Week 11

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team held their final practice of the week on Friday. However, a trio of key players were absent from practice, according to a report from Colton Pouncey.

Tight end Sam LaPorta, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, and linebacker Ben Niemann were all held out of practice on Friday. LaPorta is dealing with a shoulder injury, which has raised concerns about his availability for Sunday’s game. Melifonwu and Niemann’s statuses remain uncertain as well.

The Lions will hope to get these players back on the field for Sunday's game as they look to maintain their strong season record and continue their push for a Super Bowl. For now, the team will move forward with the rest of the roster as they prepare to take on the Jaguars at Ford Field.

