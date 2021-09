We are just one week away from the Detroit Lions‘ first game of the 2021 regular season and a trio of players have changed their jersey number.

Here are the changes, per DetroitLions.com:

Austin Bryant (New number: 2, Old number: 94)

Bobby Price (New number: 27, Old number: 47)

Nickell Robey-Coleman (New number: 1, Old number 43)

Click here to see the entire Detroit Lions roster.