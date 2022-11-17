Detroit Lions News

3 Detroit Lions players miss Thursday’s practice

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions will take on the Giants on Sunday
  • 3 players missed Thursday's practice

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will have a golden opportunity when they travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. The Lions, of course, have no one to games in a row after defeating the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in back-to-back weeks. With a win, the Lions would move to 4-6 on the season with a tough Thanksgiving day matchup against the Buffalo Bills staring them straight in the face. On Thursday, three Lions players reportedly missed practice.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Which 3 Detroit Lions players missed Thursday’s practice?

According to a report from Benjamin Raven, DL Josh Paschal, C Frank Ragnow, and WR Trinity Benson were not at practice on Thursday.

On the bright side, LT Taylor Decker, RB Jamaal Williams, WR DJ Chark, and WR Josh Reynolds were participating.

The Lions will play the Giants on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

