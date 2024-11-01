fb
Friday, November 1, 2024
Detroit Lions

3 Detroit Lions Ruled OUT, 2 Doubtful For Week 9 Matchup vs. Packers

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
This coming Sunday, the 6-1 Detroit Lions will travel to Lambeau Field to take on the 5-2 Green Bay Packers in what promises to be a pivotal NFC North showdown. As both teams vie for supremacy in the division, the Lions have released their final injury report of the week, revealing some significant challenges ahead.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Injury Report

The Lions will be without three key players for this crucial matchup:

  • Brodric Martin (Knee)Out
  • Josh Paschal (Illness)Out
  • Malcolm Rodriguez (Ankle)Out

Additionally, two players are listed as Doubtful:

  • Sione Vaki (Knee)
  • Mekhi Wingo (Ankle)

Game Details

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Location: Lambeau Field
  • Kickoff Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
