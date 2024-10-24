fb
Friday, October 25, 2024
Detroit Lions

3 Detroit Lions Starters Return To Practice, 1 Key Defender Still OUT

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
According to a report from MLive, the Detroit Lions saw a key boost on Thursday as three of their offensive starters returned to practice. Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker, and Graham Glasgow, who all missed Wednesday’s session for rest purposes, were back on the field. Their return solidifies the offensive line ahead of the Lions’ next matchup.

However, the Lions didn't receive all positive news. Defensive lineman Josh Paschal missed practice for the second consecutive day due to an illness. Paschal, who recently started his second game of the season last weekend against the Minnesota Vikings, could be a concern for the Lions as they prepare for this week’s game.

The team will continue to monitor Paschal’s health in the days leading up to Sunday's matchup at Ford Field against the 1-5 Tennessee Titans.

