3 Detroit Lions Who Could Be On The Trade Block

As the Detroit Lions approach a pivotal offseason, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have some key roster decisions to make. With the team looking to fine-tune their roster for a Super Bowl run, several players could be on the trading block. According to Brad Berreman of SideLion Report, here are three players who could potentially be traded during the offseason:

Hendon Hooker – Quarterback

Hendon Hooker, the promising quarterback drafted by the Lions in 2023, has had a mixed start to his career. While many saw potential in the former Tennessee standout, the Lions have Jared Goff firmly entrenched as their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Hooker, who served as the Lions No. 2 QB in 2024 (until they got to the playoffs), may not see the playing time he needs to develop behind Goff. If the Lions receive a strong trade offer, they could look to move Hooker, especially if they can get a pick to help bolster their defense or other positions of need.

Chance of getting traded: 20%

Josh Paschal – Defensive Tackle

Josh Paschal has had some good moments with the Lions, but his role within the team's defensive scheme could be questioned after an up-and-down 2024 season. With the Lions looking to address their defensive line depth and potentially add an impact player to complement Aidan Hutchinson, Paschal could be a piece they use in trade talks. The Lions may feel that moving Paschal, who has shown flashes but lacks consistency, could open up cap space for a more proven player. The defensive line remains one of the Lions’ top priorities this offseason, and Paschal could become expendable if they can secure another upgrade.

Chance of getting traded: 25%

Kalif Raymond – Wide Receiver

Kalif Raymond has been a reliable depth piece for the Lions’ receiving corps over the past few seasons, but his future with the team could be in question as the Lions continue to grow their receiving talent. Raymond, known for his speed and special teams contributions, will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season, and the Lions could look to move him for a draft pick rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency. With Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and the addition of other wide receiver options, the Lions may feel Raymond’s role has been diminished. His trade value as a deep threat and return specialist could make him an attractive option for teams in need of special teams help.

Chance of getting traded: 10%

Bottom Line

While none of these trades are guaranteed, Hendon Hooker, Josh Paschal, and Kalif Raymond are all players who could be on the move this offseason as the Lions continue to build for the future. Brad Holmes will be looking to make smart moves to add depth and talent where the Lions need it most. As always, the offseason promises to be full of intrigue as the Lions seek to improve their roster and position themselves as serious Super Bowl contenders.