3 Detroit Lions Who Could Become Cap Casualties

The Detroit Lions enter the upcoming offseason at an interesting crossroads. After leaning heavily on roster continuity the past few years, the front office may finally need to make some uncomfortable financial decisions to reset key areas of the roster.

Detroit wasn’t short on effort last season, but the results didn’t match expectations. One of the biggest issues was a noticeable step back from what had been one of the NFL’s most reliable offensive lines. That reality puts several veteran contracts firmly under the microscope.

Here are three Lions who could become cap casualties as Detroit reshapes its roster.

Graham Glasgow: A Familiar Face Facing an Uncertain Future

Graham Glasgow has been a steady presence in Detroit across two stints, spending seven seasons with the franchise and doing whatever was asked of him along the interior line.

His move to center after Frank Ragnow’s departure was vital, and the Lions deserve credit for trusting a veteran to stabilize the position during a transition year. However, the results weren’t what Detroit hoped for.

Glasgow struggled relative to the rest of the league at center and is scheduled to carry an $8.4 million cap hit next season. Moving on via a pre–June 1 cut would free up roughly $5.6 million in cap space, a meaningful number for a team trying to retool the offensive line.

At 33 years old, Glasgow’s leadership and versatility still have value, just not necessarily at his current price point.

Taylor Decker: Retirement or a Costly Goodbye?

Taylor Decker’s name is one Lions fans aren’t used to seeing in cap-cut conversations, but here we are.

The veteran left tackle openly discussed retirement after the season, and while nothing is official, the wear and tear is becoming harder to ignore. Decker appeared in just 14 games and showed signs of decline at times, particularly in pass protection.

Advanced tracking credited him with a career-high number of blown blocks, a troubling stat for a player protecting the blind side. Whether Decker retires or Detroit decides to move on, the financial implications are significant.

Cutting or trading Decker would clear $11.6 million in cap space, giving the Lions flexibility to either reinvest in the offensive line or explore other needs across the roster. While his experience would still draw interest from other teams, Detroit must decide if sentimentality can outweigh performance and cost.

David Montgomery: A Productive Player With a Shrinking Role

David Montgomery has done exactly what the Lions asked of him since arriving in Detroit: run hard, protect the football, and complement Jahmyr Gibbs.

The problem? Gibbs has quickly become the engine of the offense.

Montgomery’s role continued to shrink last season, and despite playing all 17 games for the first time in his career, he finished with a career-low 158 rushing attempts. While he remained effective in limited touches, his usage suggests Detroit may be moving toward a more Gibbs-centric backfield.

Cutting Montgomery would save $3.5 million, not a massive number, but potentially useful if the Lions decide to allocate resources elsewhere. This one feels less about performance and more about roster economics and offensive direction.

The Bigger Picture

None of these decisions will be easy. All three players have contributed meaningfully to Detroit’s recent success. But the NFL is a constant balancing act between loyalty and sustainability.

If the Lions truly believe they are entering a new phase, especially along the offensive line, these cap casualty conversations will only intensify in the coming weeks.