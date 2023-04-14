The hope was that the Detroit Pistons would take a step forward during the 2022-23 season but, as we now know, that was not the case as they finished with the worst record in the NBA. The Pistons certainly have some excuses as to why they finished with such a horrendous record, including being without their best player, Cade Cunningham, for most of the season. That being said, you can bet the roster will look different for the 2023-24 season. Omari Sankofa II recently predicted three current Pistons who will not be on the roster for the 2023-24 season.

Key Points

3 Detroit Pistons predicted to be gone in the offseason

Here are the three players Sankofa predicts will be off the Pistons roster next season, along with his rationale for each.

Eugene Omoruyi (team option)

The 6-foot-7 wing energized the Pistons with his hustle late in the season. His addition highlighted how deficient the team was in the wing department, and they will look to upgrade the position this summer. Omoruyi has shot just 28.6% from 3 in 44 NBA games, and isn’t quite there on defense. If he returns, it likely won’t be on the main roster.

Cory Joseph

The question is if the team will have an available roster spot for him. Cunningham and Ivey will absorb a significant amount of backcourt minutes as likely starters, and Hayes could return as the primary backup. Burks made his season debut after Cunningham played his final game last season, so the Pistons never had a fully healthy backcourt rotation. If all four of them are back, it would be tougher to see Joseph’s return, with the team needing additional wing depth.

R.J. Hampton (non-guaranteed)

Hampton was solid after signing with the Pistons in late February, shooting 36.5% from 3 and giving their backcourt some speed and size. But he shot just 39.6% overall and 28.6% from 3 during his final eight games, with his 27-point outburst in the Pistons’ home finale against the Brooklyn Nets being the exception. Detroit has depth at guard, and won’t prioritize bringing Hampton back.

Bottom Line: The Detroit Pistons will have some fresh faces in 2023-24

