3 Detroit Red Wings most likely to be traded

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman recently indicated that he likely wouldn’t be aggressive at the trade deadline, as his team currently stands on the cusp of a playoff spot as we near the third week of 2022.

However, should the Red Wings falter and fall out of their current position as the March 21 Trade Deadline approaches, Yzerman could once again part with a few expiring contracts in order to acquire additional draft capital.

There are a few notable names on the roster who are pending free-agents and could be added as depth for teams looking to make deep playoff runs.

1. Sam Gagner

The veteran forward has proven himself to continuously be a responsible two-way forward while chipping in occasional offensive numbers. He could be an asset used for a playoff team’s bottom six.

2. Nick Leddy

The veteran defenseman has enjoyed another steady year in the NHL on the blue line, this being his first with the Red Wings. The 2013 Stanley Cup winner has provided mentorship for the likes of young Moritz Seider while averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per game.

3. Vladislav Namestnikov

Entering the final year of his contract, Namestnikov has already eclipsed his goal total of last season, and is currently on pace to light the lamp 22 times. Should Yzerman decide that his former Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick isn’t in Detroit’s future plans, there would almost certainly be a handful of teams willing to add him to their roster.