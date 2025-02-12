Home Detroit Red Wings 3 Detroit Red Wings Predicted to Be Traded Before the Deadline

3 Detroit Red Wings Predicted to Be Traded Before the Deadline

W.G. Brady
-
0
3 Detroit Red Wings Predicted to Be Traded Before the Deadline

We are less than a month away from the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, and with the way our Detroit Red Wings have been playing since they fired Derek Lalonde and replaced him with Todd McLellan, most believe they will be buyers. According to a recent article from Todd Matthews of Octopus Thrower, the Red Wings should also be looking to unload a few players.

Detroit Red Wings Trade Filip Hronek Marco Kasper David Perron Joe Veleno Team Canada Jeremy Swayman 2023 NHL Mock Draft Klim Kostin Daniel Sprong

Here are the three players Matthews suggests, along with a summary of his rationale:

1 – Vladimir Tarasenko

  • Tarasenko’s Underperformance: Despite strong past numbers, he’s struggled this season with only 7 goals and 22 points in 53 games, leading to regret for the Red Wings.
  • Trade Potential: Tarasenko remains a valuable asset for top contenders or teams looking to make a playoff push, making him a likely trade candidate.
  • Possible Return for the Red Wings: Trading Tarasenko could net the Wings valuable assets like top prospects or draft picks, helping build for the future.

2 – Jonatan Berggren

  • Jonatan Berggren's Underwhelming Performance: Despite a recent points surge, Berggren has only 9 goals and 17 points in 53 games, showing little growth from his 2022-23 campaign (15 goals, 28 points).
  • Ineffective at Even Strength: The Red Wings have scored just 6.7% of the time with Berggren on the ice at even strength, highlighting his lack of impact in key situations.
  • Time to Move On: Given his struggles, it might be best for the Red Wings to trade Berggren, cutting their losses and allowing him a chance to thrive with another team, even if he excels elsewhere.

3 – Justin Holl

  • Justin Holl’s Limited Impact: Since joining the Red Wings, Holl has contributed minimally, with just one goal and five points in 47 games, making him a candidate for trade.
  • Experience Makes Him Valuable: Despite his lack of production, Holl’s experience makes him a valuable asset for rebuilding teams looking for leadership and reliable ice time.
  • Trade Potential for Rebuilding Teams: Holl’s $3.4 million AAV could be an attractive contract for bottom-feeding teams in need of a veteran presence, providing a win-win situation for both the Red Wings and the acquiring team.

Would you like to see the Red Wings trade one or more of the players listed above?

Previous article Detroit Lions: Proposed Trade Sends Kerby Joseph to Browns for Myles Garrett
Next article Spencer Torkelson Speaks Publicly for First Time Since Losing His Job at First Base
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv