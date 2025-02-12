3 Detroit Red Wings Predicted to Be Traded Before the Deadline

We are less than a month away from the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, and with the way our Detroit Red Wings have been playing since they fired Derek Lalonde and replaced him with Todd McLellan, most believe they will be buyers. According to a recent article from Todd Matthews of Octopus Thrower, the Red Wings should also be looking to unload a few players.

Here are the three players Matthews suggests, along with a summary of his rationale:

1 – Vladimir Tarasenko

Tarasenko’s Underperformance : Despite strong past numbers, he’s struggled this season with only 7 goals and 22 points in 53 games, leading to regret for the Red Wings.

: Despite strong past numbers, he’s struggled this season with only 7 goals and 22 points in 53 games, leading to regret for the Red Wings. Trade Potential : Tarasenko remains a valuable asset for top contenders or teams looking to make a playoff push, making him a likely trade candidate.

: Tarasenko remains a valuable asset for top contenders or teams looking to make a playoff push, making him a likely trade candidate. Possible Return for the Red Wings: Trading Tarasenko could net the Wings valuable assets like top prospects or draft picks, helping build for the future.

2 – Jonatan Berggren

Jonatan Berggren's Underwhelming Performance : Despite a recent points surge, Berggren has only 9 goals and 17 points in 53 games, showing little growth from his 2022-23 campaign (15 goals, 28 points).

: Despite a recent points surge, Berggren has only 9 goals and 17 points in 53 games, showing little growth from his 2022-23 campaign (15 goals, 28 points). Ineffective at Even Strength : The Red Wings have scored just 6.7% of the time with Berggren on the ice at even strength, highlighting his lack of impact in key situations.

: The Red Wings have scored just 6.7% of the time with Berggren on the ice at even strength, highlighting his lack of impact in key situations. Time to Move On: Given his struggles, it might be best for the Red Wings to trade Berggren, cutting their losses and allowing him a chance to thrive with another team, even if he excels elsewhere.

3 – Justin Holl

Justin Holl’s Limited Impact : Since joining the Red Wings, Holl has contributed minimally, with just one goal and five points in 47 games, making him a candidate for trade.

: Since joining the Red Wings, Holl has contributed minimally, with just one goal and five points in 47 games, making him a candidate for trade. Experience Makes Him Valuable : Despite his lack of production, Holl’s experience makes him a valuable asset for rebuilding teams looking for leadership and reliable ice time.

: Despite his lack of production, Holl’s experience makes him a valuable asset for rebuilding teams looking for leadership and reliable ice time. Trade Potential for Rebuilding Teams: Holl’s $3.4 million AAV could be an attractive contract for bottom-feeding teams in need of a veteran presence, providing a win-win situation for both the Red Wings and the acquiring team.

Would you like to see the Red Wings trade one or more of the players listed above?