The Detroit Lions have been active in the free agency period, but their defensive tackle position absolutely must be addressed in the 2023 NFL Draft. Isaiah Buggs, who, in my opinion, is a solid NFL backup, was re-signed, but the Lions still need a playmaker in this position. They also require pass-rushing help from the interior, which is an area where they have struggled. With the 2023 NFL Draft approaching, the Lions can address their needs by selecting one of these three defensive tackles in the first round.

3 DTs Detroit Lions should consider in 1st Round of 2023 NFL Draft

Jalen Carter – Georgia

Carter is, in my opinion, the most talented player in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a game-changing talent who would instantly improve any team's defense. His explosive pass-rushing abilities make him an asset in any scheme. Additionally, Carter was one of the best run defenders in college football last year, and he displays violent hands to shed blocks and get to the quarterback quickly. Despite concerns about his stamina due to limited playing time, there are no major negatives to his game. While there may be some questions about his character and his head-scratching Georgia Pro Day, the Lions brass will undoubtedly do their homework and make the decision they feel is best. That being said, if Brad Holmes wants him some Jalen Carter, he will have to select his with the No. 6 overall pick.

Calijah Kancey – Pittsburgh

Kancey is a disruptive pass rusher, despite his lack of size and length. His 92.4 pass-rushing grade via Pro Football Focus led all interior defenders in 2022. While his size may be a concern, his height allows him to consistently be the low man and win leverage battles. Holmes has selected just two defensive tackles in the draft in his tenure, and they have two entirely different body types, so it is unfair to rule Kancey out. Will the Lions select what could be the poor man's version of Aaron Donald in the upcoming draft? If so, they may be able to wait until No. 18, but it would not be surprising at all if he ends up going in the Top 15.

Bryan Bresee – Clemson

Bresee is an unfinished product but boy does he have a high ceiling. In fact, it was not too long ago that I was thinking that he could be the Lions' pick at No. 6. He is a versatile defensive lineman who can play multiple positions. He is known for his ability to disrupt the quarterback, and his ability to get to the passer is right up there with the best of the best in college football. That being said, he may require some time to develop into an elite player. Despite this, Bresee has the potential to be a star in the NFL. Similar to Kancey, I feel like the Lions could wait until No. 18 to pull the trigger on Bresee.

Lions MUST select DT in 1st Round

The Lions' defensive tackle position needs to be addressed in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the team should select one of the three recommended defensive tackles in the first round. Jalen Carter, Calijah Kancey, and Bryan Bresee are all talented players who can improve the Lions' pass rush and run defense. While Carter may be the most talented of the three, Kancey and Bresee are also great options with high potential. Ultimately, the Lions' decision on which player to select will depend on their assessment of each player's abilities and their overall strategy for the draft.