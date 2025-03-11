3 EDGE Rushers (Still Available) the Detroit Lions Should Consider Signing

With Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Free Agency period wrapped up, many of the top EDGE rushers have already found new homes. However, the Detroit Lions are still looking for ways to improve their pass rush, and there are several quality players still available on the market. Here are three standout EDGE rushers the Lions should keep an eye on as they look to bolster their defensive line:

Za’Darius Smith

Za’Darius Smith, though nearing 33 years old, remains a potent pass-rusher with a proven track record. In the last six full seasons, excluding a 2021 injury-plagued campaign, Smith has racked up 59 sacks and an impressive 146 quarterback hits. Even in 2024, after spending time with both the Browns and Lions, he was able to secure nine sacks and 17 QB hits. His versatility and physicality on the field make him an appealing option for teams needing an experienced disruptor. Given his ability to rush from various positions along the line, Smith could provide an immediate impact in Detroit’s defensive scheme.

DeMarcus Lawrence

DeMarcus Lawrence is a 33-year-old veteran who has seen his fair share of ups and downs in recent seasons. However, before a foot injury curtailed his 2024 campaign, Lawrence had shown he could still be a reliable contributor, recording three sacks in his first four games. Known for his tenacity and relentless pursuit of the ball, Lawrence remains a tough competitor, especially in the run game. His injury history aside, if his foot checks out, Lawrence could add both pass-rushing depth and leadership to Detroit’s defense.

Joey Bosa

A once dominant force on the edge, Joey Bosa has been affected by injuries over the past few seasons, leading to a dip in his production. Now 30, Bosa missed 41 games in his career and struggled to return to his former level of play in 2024, even though he still managed to feature in 14 games. Despite his physical setbacks, Bosa is known for his ability to pressure the quarterback. Though he may not have the same explosiveness as in his younger years, his veteran savvy and ability to contribute as a run defender could still provide value to a team like the Lions looking to fortify their front.

Bottom Line: Get Aidan Hutchinson Some Help!

With the Lions focused on improving their pass rush, these three experienced EDGE rushers could provide the team with the impact they need for a strong 2025 season. Whether it’s Smith’s versatility, Lawrence’s leadership, or Bosa’s technical skills, each player brings something valuable to the table. The Lions should weigh their options carefully and look for a player who fits their defensive needs.