3 EDGE Rushers the Detroit Lions Could Trade Up for in 2025 NFL Draft

When it comes to the Detroit Lions, there is no question about it that one of their biggest weaknesses in 2024 was getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Yes, Aidan Hutchinson is expected to return healthy in 2025, but expecting him to do it all on his own is unwise.

Why it Matters

When Hutchinson went down with an injury in 2024, the Lions rolled with what they had for a while before trading for Za'Darius Smith. With Smith’s contract potentially putting his future in Detroit in question, here are 3 EDGE rushers GM Brad Holmes could target in the 2025 NFL Draft by trading up.

3 EDGE Rushers the Detroit Lions Could Trade Up for

1) Mike Green

Strengths : Explosive pass rusher, 17 sacks, 23 tackles for loss in 2024

: Explosive pass rusher, 17 sacks, 23 tackles for loss in 2024 Why Lions Should Target: Elite speed to bend the corner and finish plays.

2) Mykel Williams

Strengths : Length, athleticism, power

: Length, athleticism, power Why Lions Should Target: Ideal fit as a strongside defensive end in Detroit’s scheme, with room for growth.

3) James Pearce Jr.

Strengths : Speed-to-power, long, athletic frame

: Speed-to-power, long, athletic frame Why Lions Should Target: Strong ability to convert speed to power and win with leverage.

Bottom Line

My expectation is that the three players above will all be drafted before the Lions are on the clock with the No. 28 overall pick. That said, Brad Holmes has proven time and time again that he is not afraid to trade up if it means landing a player he believes will be a dominant player. If Holmes loves one of the players listed above, it should not surprise you at all if he moves up to get him.