3 EDGE Rushers the Detroit Lions Could Trade Up in the 2025 NFL Draft

If the Detroit Lions want to land one of the top EDGE rushers in this year's cycle, they will likely have to trade up. Which of these players do you prefer?

With the Detroit Lions currently holding the No. 28 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it would be easy to assume they’ll wait patiently and take whoever falls into their lap. But let’s be real — that’s not exactly Brad Holmes’ style.

This is a team that’s in win-now mode, and if there’s one glaring hole left on this roster, it’s a premier edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Don’t be surprised if Holmes starts working the phones to move up and grab a difference-maker off the edge.

Here are three EDGE prospects worth trading up for.

Shemar Stewart – Texas A&M

On paper, Stewart’s production might not scream first-rounder. He never had more than 1.5 sacks in any of his three seasons at Texas A&M. But if you actually watch the tape? You’ll see why NFL scouts are buzzing.

Stewart led the Aggies in pressures in 2024, and his burst off the snap, physicality, and ability to disrupt the pocket are all traits the Lions covet. Detroit would love the idea of pairing Hutchinson’s relentless motor with Stewart’s raw power and explosiveness.

This is a classic “traits over stats” kind of pick — and Shemar Stewart checks all the right boxes.

Donovan Ezeiruaku – Boston College

If production is what you’re after, then Donovan Ezeiruaku is your guy.

The Boston College standout put up 16.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in 2024, making him one of the most disruptive defenders in college football. His performance at the NFL Combine only added to the hype — he was the only EDGE rusher to run the three-cone drill in under 7 seconds, clocking in at 6.94.

Ezeiruaku’s bend, speed, and finishing ability would be a huge addition to Detroit’s front. He brings the kind of heat off the edge that could take the Lions’ defense from good to elite.

Mykel Williams – Georgia

Williams is the kind of player who just looks like a future All-Pro.

He’s long, strong, and built like a modern NFL pass rusher, even if his stats were a bit underwhelming last season. To be fair, Williams dealt with an ankle injury most of the year — but when he was healthy, the flashes were undeniable.

He’s also a standout run defender, something Dan Campbell and his staff value. The Lions could plug him in right away and let him grow into a full-time monster across from Hutchinson.

Final Thoughts

If the Lions are serious about making a Super Bowl run in 2025, adding another top-tier edge rusher is a move that could push them over the top. Whether it’s Stewart’s traits, Ezeiruaku’s production, or Williams’ upside, don’t be shocked if Holmes makes a bold move to upgrade the pass rush.

And if he does — you can bet opposing quarterbacks are already sweating.