29.5 F
Detroit
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

3 Former Detroit Lions (current San Francisco 49ers) say team cultures are very different

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

3 Former Detroit Lions (current San Francisco 49ers) say team cultures are very different

One thing is for certain. There is a growing number of former Detroit Lions players who do not have...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson receives VERY high praise from Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez

When talking about the greatest tight ends ever to play in the NFL, the conversation almost certainly begins with...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions lose out on free agent CB Tre Roberson as he signs with division foe

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, free-agent CB Tre Roberson has made his decision. Roberson, who had seven...
Read more
Arnold Powell

One thing is for certain. There is a growing number of former Detroit Lions players who do not have many good things to say about the culture with their former team.

Heck, even Richard Sherman came out and said he turned down $20 million guaranteed from the Lions because he did not like their culture the organization.

Embed from Getty Images

Now we have comments (Via MLive) from a few former Lions and current San Francisco 49ers (Anthony Zettel, Laken Tomlinson, and Teez Tabor) that indicate the culture with the 49ers is much different than the culture with the Lions.

Anthony Zettel:

“Day 1 since I’ve been here, from the janitors to the front office to the players and coaches and everybody, everybody is just positive, encouraging, smiling,” Zettel said. “When you come to work and everybody is smiling, it makes production go way up.”

“It’s just a culture shock,” Zettel said.

Laken Tomlinson:

“Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “We got great people working together, especially in training camp. Man, we had some battles in training camp. Guys were growing together, fighting together, and we have a team like that? A band of brothers that love each other? That come to work every day and grind? Man, you can get something truly special.”

“Working with an offensive (line) coach like John Benton, you get a chance to develop into the player that I believe I can be,” Tomlinson said. “I still think I’m growing, I still think I’m a young offensive lineman. There’s still so much for me to learn. I’m very happy I have a chance to express myself and my skill-set on this team.”

Teez Tabor:

“Fun team,” Tabor said. “Fun organization. Great ownership. Great coaching. Great support staff. It’s a great situation.”

“I’m here now,” he said. “Great team. Just great people. Fun to be around. A lot of talent on this roster, top to bottom. Great fans — they come to home games and they come to away games. Great coaches. Great atmosphere for football. Great pass rush. Great quarterback play. Great defensive scheme. Great people.”

Sounds like you’re happier now?

“Fun people to be around,” Tabor said. “That’s all I can say.”

–Quotes courtesy of Kyle Meinke, MLive– LINK

 

 

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceKyle Meinke
ViaMLive
Previous articleDetroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson receives VERY high praise from Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

3 Former Detroit Lions (current San Francisco 49ers) say team cultures are very different

One thing is for certain. There is a growing number of former Detroit Lions players who do not have...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson receives VERY high praise from Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez

Arnold Powell - 0
When talking about the greatest tight ends ever to play in the NFL, the conversation almost certainly begins with Hall of Famer, Tony Gonzalez. During...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions lose out on free agent CB Tre Roberson as he signs with division foe

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, free-agent CB Tre Roberson has made his decision. Roberson, who had seven interceptions in 2019 with the...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Shaquille O’Neal breaks down while talking about Kobe Bryant [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
It has been an extremely emotional couple of days as the world mourns the loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan and Nebraska honor Kobe Bryant before Big Ten matchup

Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday night, Michigan was in Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers in an important Big Ten matchup. Following the opening tip, the Wolverines took...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson receives VERY high praise from Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
When talking about the greatest tight ends ever to play in the NFL, the conversation almost certainly begins with Hall of Famer, Tony Gonzalez. During...
Read more

Detroit Lions lose out on free agent CB Tre Roberson as he signs with division foe

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, free-agent CB Tre Roberson has made his decision. Roberson, who had seven interceptions in 2019 with the...
Read more

Calvin Johnson absolutely torches Detroit Lions…again [Video]

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
In case you were not aware, Calvin Johnson cannot stand the Detroit Lions and how he was treated when he played for them. In...
Read more

Barry Sanders has strong words about NFL refs screwing Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Though there may or may not be a statistic to prove it, we are fairly certain that the Detroit Lions get screwed by NFL...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.