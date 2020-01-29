3 Former Detroit Lions (current San Francisco 49ers) say team cultures are very different

One thing is for certain. There is a growing number of former Detroit Lions players who do not have many good things to say about the culture with their former team.

Heck, even Richard Sherman came out and said he turned down $20 million guaranteed from the Lions because he did not like their culture the organization.

Embed from Getty Images

Now we have comments (Via MLive) from a few former Lions and current San Francisco 49ers (Anthony Zettel, Laken Tomlinson, and Teez Tabor) that indicate the culture with the 49ers is much different than the culture with the Lions.

Anthony Zettel:

“Day 1 since I’ve been here, from the janitors to the front office to the players and coaches and everybody, everybody is just positive, encouraging, smiling,” Zettel said. “When you come to work and everybody is smiling, it makes production go way up.”

“It’s just a culture shock,” Zettel said.

Laken Tomlinson:

“Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “We got great people working together, especially in training camp. Man, we had some battles in training camp. Guys were growing together, fighting together, and we have a team like that? A band of brothers that love each other? That come to work every day and grind? Man, you can get something truly special.”

“Working with an offensive (line) coach like John Benton, you get a chance to develop into the player that I believe I can be,” Tomlinson said. “I still think I’m growing, I still think I’m a young offensive lineman. There’s still so much for me to learn. I’m very happy I have a chance to express myself and my skill-set on this team.”

Teez Tabor:

“Fun team,” Tabor said. “Fun organization. Great ownership. Great coaching. Great support staff. It’s a great situation.”

“I’m here now,” he said. “Great team. Just great people. Fun to be around. A lot of talent on this roster, top to bottom. Great fans — they come to home games and they come to away games. Great coaches. Great atmosphere for football. Great pass rush. Great quarterback play. Great defensive scheme. Great people.”

Sounds like you’re happier now?

“Fun people to be around,” Tabor said. “That’s all I can say.”

–Quotes courtesy of Kyle Meinke, MLive– LINK