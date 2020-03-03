3 Free agent quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should consider

During the 2018 offseason, the thought by many was that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn would upgrade the team’s backup quarterback position, just in case Matthew Stafford would go down with an injury.

Well, Quinn decided that signing a solid backup was not a priority and when Stafford broke his back, causing him to miss the second half of the season, the Lions were forced to start Jeff Driskel and eventually, David Blough.

That being said, hopefully, Quinn has learned his lesson and he will take the backup quarterback position more seriously this offseason.

Here are 3 free-agent quarterbacks who Bob Quinn should consider signing to back up Matthew Stafford.

1. Case Keenum

In my opinion, Case Keenum may be the best candidate to back up Matthew Stafford in 2020. He has plenty of starting experience (62 career starts) and he is generally smart with the football. Keenum, who is 31-years-old, will likely come at a reasonable price, which is exactly what Bob Quinn will be looking for.

2. Nate Sudfeld

If Keenum cannot be had, my next pick would be Nate Sudfeld. Though Sudfeld has very little experience in the NFL, he has played well in the preseason and in the regular season when given a chance. Like Keenum, Sudfeld would come extremely cheap. The question is, is he really any better than Jeff Driskel?

3. Marcus Mariota

This one is kind of a long shot as I would guess Mariota will want to be in a position where he can compete for a starting job, but you never know. Mariota lost his starting job in Tennessee to Ryan Tannehill this past season despite throwing 7 TDs and just 2 INTs while posting a QBR of 92.3. The question with Mariota is, how much will he ask for and will Bob Quinn be willing to pay more than he has traditionally paid for a backup?

Nation, which of these three quarterbacks would you sign if you were Bob Quinn?