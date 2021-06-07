3 Free agent safeties mentioned as options for Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

When you look at each position group on the Detroit Lions, it does not take a football expert to realize that the safety group is one that could use a bit of a boost.

I have been saying since before the draft that the Lions will add a safety or two to their roster before the start of the 2021 regular season, but up to this point, they have failed to do so.

That being said, I do still believe that Lions GM Brad Holmes will add a safety or two and Chris Burke of The Athletic thinks the team should consider D.J. Swearinger, Jahleel Addae, and Kenny Vaccaro.

Here is what Burke has to say about the Lions’ safety situation.

Dean Marlowe and Tracy Walker appear on track to be the top two options in Glenn’s scheme, which will show a lot of two-high, split-safety. It’s cross your fingers and say your prayers beyond that, barring a big summer from Will Harris, C.J. Moore or someone else in that group. (Keep an eye on the ultra-athletic Bobby Price as a sleeper — he showed some quick-close potential even in last week’s OTAs.)

OK, names. D.J. Swearinger is one that jumps out. He spent 2020 and part of ’19 in New Orleans, with Campbell and Glenn, and arguably his best ball has come as a hybrid box safety. Jahleel Addae, a Central Michigan product, seems to fit the mold Detroit has targeted in free agency: experienced, familiar with part of the coaching staff (he played several seasons for Lynn’s Chargers) and, likely, cheap. Kenny Vaccaro might be a bit pricier, but he spent 2013-17 in New Orleans and would be a nice fit if the Lions prefer Walker/Marlowe patrolling up top.

Nation, which of these safeties do you think the Lions should sign to bolster their secondary?