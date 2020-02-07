28.9 F
Detroit
Friday, February 7, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

3 Free agent wide receivers the Detroit Lions will likely consider

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

3 Free agent wide receivers the Detroit Lions will likely consider

Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. http://gty.im/1187270609 Heading into the 2020 offseason, Golladay and Jones Jr. are basically what the Detroit...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Pistons thank Andre Drummond in a tweet

The Detroit Pistons decided to part ways with center Andre Drummond yesterday afternoon, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Pistons fans lash out at team owner Tom Gores

It's safe to say that not everyone is a fan of the Detroit Pistons decision to trade center Andre...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Heading into the 2020 offseason, Golladay and Jones Jr. are basically what the Detroit Lions have at the wide receiver position and GM Bob Quinn will have to make an important decision about how he wants to fill the slot position.

My bet would be that Quinn’s first order of business will be to sit down with Danny Amendola to find out if he will stick around for another season at a reasonable price.

- Advertisement -

If Amendola agrees to stay, the problem is solved (for now), but if he decides to sign with another team, Quinn will either have to sign a free agent wide receiver or draft one who can play in the slot (Amendola’s position last season).

With Golladay set to get a HUGE raise, I would not expect the Lions to sign a top-tier wide receiver (Amari Cooper, A.J. Green) but instead to sign a tier-two or tier-three type player.

Here are 3 wide receivers I expect the Detroit Lions to consider this offseason if Amendola decides to move on.

Nelson Agholor

Embed from Getty Images

Nelson Agholor has yet to live up to what many thought he would be when he entered the league but I believe that he has the talent to become a serviceable slot-receiver if he is put in the right situation.

After having a bit of a down season in 2019 (39 catches for 363 yards and 3 TDs), Agholor could come at a decent price that he could easily outperform with Matthew Stafford throwing him the rock.

Emmanuel Sanders

Embed from Getty Images

Emmanuel Sanders is coming off a Super Bowl LIV performance where he caught 3 passes for 38 yards and a 2019 regular season where he caught 66 balls for 869 yards and 5 touchdowns.

- Advertisement -

Though Sanders will be 33 years old when the 2020 season rolls around, he proved this past season that he still has some gas left in the tank. This one will come down to price and how much Sanders demands.

Randall Cobb

Embed from Getty Images

Randall Cobb is very familiar with the NFC North as he played his first 8 pro season with the Green Bay Packers.

In 2019, Cobb revived his career with the Dallas Cowboys, where he caught 55 passes for 828 yards and 3 touchdowns. The 828 yards were the most he has had since the 2015 season when he had 829 yards with the Packers.

 

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Pistons thank Andre Drummond in a tweet

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

3 Free agent wide receivers the Detroit Lions will likely consider

Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. http://gty.im/1187270609 Heading into the 2020 offseason, Golladay and Jones Jr. are basically what the Detroit...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons thank Andre Drummond in a tweet

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Pistons decided to part ways with center Andre Drummond yesterday afternoon, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Brandon Knight,...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons fans lash out at team owner Tom Gores

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's safe to say that not everyone is a fan of the Detroit Pistons decision to trade center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers....
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons respond to Andre Drummond’s tweets bashing team

Arnold Powell - 0
After finding out he had been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Andre Drummond hopped on Twitter to bash his former team, the Detroit Pistons....
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Andre Drummond throws more shade at Detroit Pistons before going to bed

Arnold Powell - 0
For the first time in his NBA career, Andre Drummond is not a member of the Detroit Pistons. Instead, Drummond will now call Ohio home...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

“NFL 2020” — A Bad Lip Reading [Video]

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Here we go! The moment we have all been waiting for! Ladies and gentlemen, we give to you, "NFL 2020 -- A Bad Lip Reading" Enjoy! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2vS8dPMR2U  
Read more

Chiefs fan eats a parking meter trying to catch pass from Patrick Mahomes

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Always gotta keep your head up! A Kansas City Chiefs fan got a face-full of a ill-placed parking meter while trying to catch a...
Read more

Steve Mariucci takes shot at past practices of Detroit Lions ownership

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
After winning double-digit games in 4 of 6 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Steve Mariucci was hired by the Detroit Lions prior to...
Read more

Darius Slay’s recent tweet may suggest he will not be a Detroit Lion for long

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
There is no question about it that Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay is one of the best (if not THE best) players on the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.