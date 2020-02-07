3 Free agent wide receivers the Detroit Lions will likely consider

Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Heading into the 2020 offseason, Golladay and Jones Jr. are basically what the Detroit Lions have at the wide receiver position and GM Bob Quinn will have to make an important decision about how he wants to fill the slot position.

My bet would be that Quinn’s first order of business will be to sit down with Danny Amendola to find out if he will stick around for another season at a reasonable price.

- Advertisement -

If Amendola agrees to stay, the problem is solved (for now), but if he decides to sign with another team, Quinn will either have to sign a free agent wide receiver or draft one who can play in the slot (Amendola’s position last season).

With Golladay set to get a HUGE raise, I would not expect the Lions to sign a top-tier wide receiver (Amari Cooper, A.J. Green) but instead to sign a tier-two or tier-three type player.

Here are 3 wide receivers I expect the Detroit Lions to consider this offseason if Amendola decides to move on.

Nelson Agholor

Embed from Getty Images

Nelson Agholor has yet to live up to what many thought he would be when he entered the league but I believe that he has the talent to become a serviceable slot-receiver if he is put in the right situation.

After having a bit of a down season in 2019 (39 catches for 363 yards and 3 TDs), Agholor could come at a decent price that he could easily outperform with Matthew Stafford throwing him the rock.

Emmanuel Sanders

Embed from Getty Images

Emmanuel Sanders is coming off a Super Bowl LIV performance where he caught 3 passes for 38 yards and a 2019 regular season where he caught 66 balls for 869 yards and 5 touchdowns.

- Advertisement -

Though Sanders will be 33 years old when the 2020 season rolls around, he proved this past season that he still has some gas left in the tank. This one will come down to price and how much Sanders demands.

Randall Cobb

Embed from Getty Images

Randall Cobb is very familiar with the NFC North as he played his first 8 pro season with the Green Bay Packers.

In 2019, Cobb revived his career with the Dallas Cowboys, where he caught 55 passes for 828 yards and 3 touchdowns. The 828 yards were the most he has had since the 2015 season when he had 829 yards with the Packers.