38.3 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

3 Free agents the Detroit Lions will re-sign for 2020 season

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

3 Free agents the Detroit Lions will re-sign for 2020 season

The NFL free agency period is nearly upon us and for the Detroit Lions (and every other team in...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions meet with 7 NFL Draft prospects

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the book and there were some impressive workouts that will likely...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

3 Free agent quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should consider

During the 2018 offseason, the thought by many was that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn would upgrade the team's...
Read more
Arnold Powell

The NFL free agency period is nearly upon us and for the Detroit Lions (and every other team in the league) there will be some extremely important decisions that have to be made when it comes to signing and re-signing players.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

For the Lions, there are 17 players set to become unrestricted free agents when the free agency period begins and GM Bob Quinn will have to decide which ones he wants to try and re-sign and which ones he will let walk.

Below are 3 veteran free agents I believe Quinn will want to hang on to for the 2020 season.

3 Who will stay

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

Danny Amendola – Amendola proved himself as one of the Lions’ most consistent offensive weapons in 2019, even after Matthew Stafford went down with an injury.

Update: The Lions re-signed Amendola to a 1-year contract.

Miles Killebrew – Killebrew is a player who many thought would be cut before the 2019 season but that did not happen. He has proven to be a valuable player on special teams and he will be cheap to keep.

Tavon Wilson – Tavon Wilson seems to fit in well with what Matt Patricia wants to do on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, Wilson was No. 2 on the team in tackles in 2019.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: Detroit Lions meet with 7 NFL Draft prospects

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

3 Free agents the Detroit Lions will re-sign for 2020 season

The NFL free agency period is nearly upon us and for the Detroit Lions (and every other team in...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions meet with 7 NFL Draft prospects

Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the book and there were some impressive workouts that will likely improve the stock of a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

3 Free agent quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should consider

Don Drysdale - 0
During the 2018 offseason, the thought by many was that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn would upgrade the team's backup quarterback position, just in...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard has special announcement

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard and his wife Rachel had a special announcement earlier today. They welcomed into the world their new baby...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay has warning for Detroit Lions fans

Arnold Powell - 0
Towards the end of the 2019 NFL regular season, as the Detroit Lions continued to pile up losses, there was a thought they could...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Lions meet with 7 NFL Draft prospects

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the book and there were some impressive workouts that will likely improve the stock of a...
Read more

3 Free agent quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should consider

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
During the 2018 offseason, the thought by many was that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn would upgrade the team's backup quarterback position, just in...
Read more

ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay has warning for Detroit Lions fans

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Towards the end of the 2019 NFL regular season, as the Detroit Lions continued to pile up losses, there was a thought they could...
Read more

Analyst suggests this could be Matthew Stafford’s final season with the Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Wait, you thought you could go a day without having to read something about Matthew Stafford getting traded by the Detroit Lions? Well, that was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.