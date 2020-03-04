3 Goaltenders Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should consider signing for 2020

The Detroit Red Wings are by far the worst team in the NHL and though the futility cannot be completely blamed on goaltending, it has certainly been an issue.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Jimmy Howard, who will be a free agent at the conclusion of the season, has been absolutely horrendous and though Jonathan Bernier has been serviceable, he is better suited as a backup goalie in the NHL.

That being said, one of Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman‘s biggest tasks this coming offseason will be bringing in a goaltender who is clearly a No. 1.

- Advertisement -

Three options that Yzerman should consider signing are Corey Crawford (CHI), Braden Holtby (WAS), and Robin Lehner (Vegas).

Embed from Getty Images

Of those three options, I would prefer the Red Wings to sign Lehner as he is the youngest of the bunch (29) and the best, in my opinion.

Nation, who would you like to see the Red Wings sign for the 2020-2021 season?