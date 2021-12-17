3 Michigan Football players named as Academic All-Americans

It has been quite the year for the Michigan Wolverines Football program as they beat Ohio State and won the Big Ten Championship to advance to the College Football Playoff.

On Thursday, three Wolverines were named to the Academic All-American team.

Senior DE Aidan Hutchinson was a first-team selection, with junior linebacker David Ojabo and offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis selected to the second team.

From Michigan Football:

Hutchinson, Ojabo, and Vastardis were voted to the Academic All-America team from the Academic All-District 5 team, representing three of Michigan’s program-record five all-district honorees. Three Academic All-Americans in one season are the most all-time with at least one of those honorees being a first-team selection.