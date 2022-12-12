3 Michigan football players named to AP All-American Team

U of M

Prior to the start of the 2022 college football season, there were quite a few questions surrounding the University of Michigan football team. After winning the Big Ten Championship and advancing to the College Football Playoff in 2021, the Wolverines lost multiple players to the NFL and had to replace both their offensive and defensive coordinators. Fast forward to the present, and the Wolverines have repeated as Big Ten Champions, and, once again, they are going to play in the College Football Playoff. On Monday, three Michigan players were named AP All-Americans.

Which 3 Michigan football players are All-Americans?

Earlier today, Michigan announced that three of their players have been named to the Associated Press All-American Team.

The three players who have been named to the AP All-American team are RB Blake Corum, who made 1st Team, along with C Olu Oluwatimi and K Jake Moody, who both made 2nd Team.

Congrats to these three players!

