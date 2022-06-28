3 Michigan legends are headed to Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

According to a press release from the University of Michigan, three of their legends are headed to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Michigan announced on Tuesday that John Beilein, Chris Webber, and Jennie Ritter are among the 10-person Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The induction ceremony is slated to take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Motor City Casino’s Sound Board.

Beilein, Webber, and Ritter join former Detroit Pistons’ great Chauncey Billups, former San Diego Chargers TE Antonio Gates, Detroit Country Day, Duke, and NBA star Shane Battier, Olympic ice skating Gold Medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, former Detroit Red Wing and TV analyst Mickey Redmond and former Western Michigan Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard.

From Michigan:

John Beilein

Beilein spent four decades patrolling the collegiate sidelines before moving onto a professional career in the NBA. Known as an offensive innovator and one of the game’s brightest minds, he compiled a collegiate record of 829-468 in his 41 years. With 23 20-plus-win seasons he posted a winning record in 35 of them, placing him in the top 10 for career victories among active Division I head coaches.

Chris Webber

A high school phenom at Detroit Country Day School, Webber was named the McDonald’s All-American Game MVP, Michigan’s Mr. Basketball and the Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 1991. Heading to Ann Arbor, Webber helped change the game of college basketball as a member of the vaunted Fab Five.

Jennie Ritter

The 2005 USA Softball Player of the Year and Big Ten Suzy Favor Female Athlete of the Year, Ritter pitched 53 of 55 total innings at the Women’s College World Series, posting a 0.92 earned-run average, 60 strikeouts and a .145 opposing average to lead U-M to its first NCAA title. She was a two-time NFCA first team All-American (2005, ’06) and was named the 2005 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and 2006 Big Ten Tournament MVP.

