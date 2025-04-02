3 Michigan State Basketball Players Enter Transfer Portal

Wow! The Spartans are losing one of their captains, a former 4-star recruit, and a former 5-star recruit.

The offseason is already heating up for Michigan State basketball, and not in the way fans were hoping. On Tuesday, news broke that three Spartans — including a team captain — have officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, signaling a wave of change in East Lansing.

Let’s break down who’s leaving and what it means moving forward.

Michigan State Basketball

Trey Holloman: The Surprise Exit

This one caught just about everyone off guard. Trey Holloman, who not only logged over 23 minutes a game but also served as a team captain, has decided to enter the portal. He was expected to play a bigger role next season and possibly return as captain again. But now, Holloman is looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

It’s a tough loss for Tom Izzo’s backcourt — Holloman brought leadership, defense, and consistency, and it’s not easy to replace that kind of presence on and off the floor.

Gehrig Normand: Looking for Opportunity

Next up is Gehrig Normand, a redshirt freshman who came in with a lot of promise as a four-star recruit. Unfortunately, he couldn’t find his footing in Izzo’s rotation. Normand played in just 13 games this season and averaged 2.0 minutes per appearance, mostly in garbage time.

After two years without meaningful playing time, it makes sense that he’d want a new opportunity to show what he can do.

Xavier Booker: A Quiet Ending

Last but not least is Xavier Booker, another player who arrived with big expectations but never quite found his rhythm. He did not play in the final three games of the season, including the NCAA Tournament — a pretty clear signal that things weren’t going according to plan.

Booker has all the physical tools, but for whatever reason, it just didn’t click in East Lansing. He’ll now look for a better fit elsewhere.

What’s Next for Sparty?

Losing three players in a single day is no small thing — especially when one of them is a team captain. But hey, that’s the new reality of college hoops in the portal era.

Tom Izzo and his staff now have some roster spots to fill, and you can bet they’ll be active in the portal, looking for experience and upside to keep the Spartans competitive in the Big Ten.

Spartan fans, buckle up — this offseason is just getting started.

