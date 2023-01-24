Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    spot_img
    Lions Analysis and Opinion

    3 Moves Detroit Lions can make to double their cap space

    By: W.G. Brady

    Date:

    Share post:

    Inside the Article:

    The Detroit Lions 2022 season is in the books, and general manager Brad Holmes has already shifted gears to the upcoming off-season. As it currently stands, according to Spotrac, the Lions have roughly $18 million in cap space, with is the 11th-most in the NFL. Though the Lions are in decent shape when it comes to cap space, they could more than double up on that space by making a few moves.

    Detroit Lions salary cap Demetrious Johnson

    Why it matters

    According to Spotrac, the Lions currently have exactly $18,109,106 in cap space. But, we have to remember that the Lions will also have to set aside a big chunk of that money to sign the players they select in the 2023 NFL Draft. In fact, the Lions will have to pay a total of over $8 million combined to the No. 6 pick and the No. 18 pick. Because of that, the Lions could certainly stand to make a few moves that would more than double their cap space.

    • The lions currently have $18,109,106 in cap space
    • Over $8 million of that cap space will go to the No. 6 pick and the No. 18 pick
    • The Lions can more than double their cap space by making a trio of roster moves

    3 roster moves that would double the Detroit Lions' cap space

    If the Lions want to more than double up their current salary cap space, they could move on from the following three veterans.

    *All Pre-June 1 cuts

    • DT Michael Brockers – Cap Savings of ~ $10 million
    • DE Charles Harris – Cap Savings of ~ $4 million
    • OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai – Cap Savings of ~ $6.5 million

    Bottom Line

    When it comes down to it, I believe Brockers and Harris are as good as gone. But as far as Vaitai goes, I would not be surprised at all to see the Lions give him one more shot. When healthy, Holmes and Campbell love him on the offensive line, and there is no question about it that Vaitai is a great mentor for Penei Sewell.


    More From This Author

    Previous article
    If Detroit Lions lose Aaron Glenn, they will be compensated
    Next article
    The Curse of the Billy Goat: How it Led to the Detroit Tigers’ 1945 World Series Victory

    Newsletter Sign up

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.