3 New Detroit Lions Players Get Jersey Numbers

The Detroit Lions have assigned new jersey numbers to three recently added players, as confirmed by NFL Jersey Numbers on X (formerly Twitter).

Defensive lineman Jonah Williams will wear number 78, previously assigned to Ike Boettger.

https://twitter.com/nfl_jersey_num/status/1863269846810521864

Defensive lineman Myles Adams will sport number 66, which was last worn by Matt Farniok.

https://twitter.com/nfl_jersey_num/status/1863269761724928264

Linebacker Kwon Alexander will take number 10, a number previously held by Tre'Quan Smith.

https://twitter.com/nfl_jersey_num/status/1863269675796205839

These new additions bring fresh talent to the Lions’ roster, and the new jersey numbers mark the beginning of their time in Detroit. Fans will now be able to spot these players in their new roles as the team continues its push for the playoffs.