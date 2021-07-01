3 NFL teams reportedly fined for OTAs violations

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, three NFL teams have been fined for OTAs violations.

Here are the details of the fines imposed on the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys.

*49ers were fined $100,000 and Kyle Shanahan $50,000. NFL Mgmt Council ordered 49ers to cancel the final week of OTAs last month.

*Jaguars were fined $200,000 and Urban Meyer $100,000. Jaguars were ordered to forfeit two OTA practices during the first week of the 2022 offseason.

*Cowboys were fined $100,000 and Mike McCarthy $50,000. Cowboys were ordered to forfeit one OTA practice during first week of the 2022 offseason.

Others penalties:

